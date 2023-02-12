FILE - People pass by large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE - People pass by large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police watchdog investigating November death of UBC student

2 calls were made to 911 before officers responded

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating whether officer action or inaction played any role in the death of a student who was found in medical distress at a University of British Columbia student residence building last November.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said initial information provided to it by University RCMP indicates officers responded to a request for help around 10 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.

They were called to a campus residence building where they found a male student in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he died on Nov. 20.

RCMP told the IIO they later discovered that two calls had been made to 911 from the deceased student’s phone prior to 10 a.m. In both cases, the dispatcher reported hearing no audio on the other end. RCMP said there were also missed return calls on the student’s phone from the Vancouver police before 10 a.m.

The IIO said it was notified of these apparent early attempts for help on Feb. 6 and has since launched an investigation into whether police were aware of the first two calls.

As an independent oversight agency, the IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

Anyone with information of the incident can contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or through its online contact form.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathPoliceUBC

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Just Posted

Langley’s Bed Bath & Beyond store, see here on Sunday, Feb. 12, is one of 54 facing a shutdown in Canada. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Langley and across Canada

Giants netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 29 of 34 shots as Victoria Royals outshot Vancouver Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Langley Events Centre. Royals won 6-2. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley City council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: City’s residential garbage pickup remains status quo – at least for now

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

Pop-up banner image