Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Police watchdog on the case of Highway 1 fatality in Fraser Valley Wednesday

IIO-BC on the file because of an interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day

The case of a fatality on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Wednesday (June 24) is in the hands of the province’s police watchdog due to an alleged interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day.

Just before noon that day, emergency responders attended to a report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Prest Road.

The incident stopped traffic in both directions briefly, and eastbound until after 5 p.m. traffic had to be rerouted on adjacent side roads.

• READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Emergency crews on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit and killed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

An initial press release issued by BC RCMP Traffic Services referred to the individual who was struck as a “pedestrian,” but subsequent posts on social media stated by the man was attending to broken down vehicle.

“He was my boyfriend and his tire popped,” a woman posted. Contacted by The Progress, she declined to comment on the death of the man.

BC RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Thursday that he had no other details to offer up other than to confirm the man succumbed to his injuries. He could not confirm if it was accurate that the victim was attending to a flat tire.

But Cpl. Halskov added that the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO-BC) due to “previous police contact earlier in the day.”

“It was sent to IIO for review because of something that happened prior to this incident,” Halskov said.

IIO-BC is called in to investigate to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to incidents involving injury or death.

While IIO-BC is now on the file, as of Wednesday afternoon, Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack was asking for anyone who has information about the collision, including dash-cam footage, to contact them at 604-702-4039.

• READ MORE: UPDATE: IIO called in after ‘dynamic arrest’ downtown Chilliwack Monday

• READ MORE: RCMP confirm man dead in Chilliwack shooting incident

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Families separated by B.C. border restrictions are again meeting ‘in the ditch’ on roads along the border
Next story
Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley woman appreciates offer of help with ailing dog

Concern showed by passing motorist

Langley’s Normandy veteran turns 100

Harold Freeston has been a longtime Legion member and fought in WWII

Uber expands to Abbotsford and Langley Township, including Aldergrove

Ride-hailing service comes to those communities on Thursday, June 25

VIDEO: Families separated by B.C. border restrictions are again meeting ‘in the ditch’ on roads along the border

Following shutdown of Peace Arch, people have returned to 0 avenue in Aldergrove and Abbotsford

Aldergrove man gets life with no parole for 17 years in double murder

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Mountain biker who took nasty fall in Chilliwack forest helped by ‘heroic’ youth

‘Decisions made in heat of the moment were nothing short of impressive,’ said firefighters

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Police watchdog on the case of Highway 1 fatality in Fraser Valley Wednesday

IIO-BC on the file because of an interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day

Man sentenced for stealing Chief Dan George sculpture from Abbotsford school

Wayne Ervin pleads guilty to stealing art piece and selling it to Mission pawn shop

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Most Read