Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

  • Nov. 4, 2019 2:48 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers.

The Independent Investigations Office announced on Monday that it has forwarded a report to Crown prosecutors recommending assault charges for one Mountie and criminal driving charges relating to the alleged conduct of three officers.

The investigation stems from an early-morning Dec. 8, 2018, collision between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The truck’s driver was injured during the arrest. It will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether any charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Just Posted

Wine tasters poured into Willowbrook mall Saturday night

29th Annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival was presented by Rotary Club of Langley Central

Cats rescued from Brookswood had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

Hockey, basketball greats come to Langley for signing

The fan event is coming up later this November

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants beat Medicine Hat 5-2 at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Trent Miner made 33 saves while Dylan Plouffe scored his fourth goal in the past five games

PHOTOS: Vintage British cars stop at Langley Regional Airport for annual celebration

The annual London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run celebrates a British law change

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Driver had their car impounded and received a fine

Don’t go viral: Lower Mainland health officials urge public to get a flu shot

Vaccines are free for young kid, the elderly and those in contact with at-risk populations

$20,000 presented for White Rock’s pier-repair effort

Amenities to be included in full rebuild of storm-damaged structure still under discussion: mayor

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Most Read