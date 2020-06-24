Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

The police provincial watchdog says it has ended its investigation into an incident in Abbotsford in May in which a man was injured during an arrest, saying that he did not suffer “serious harm.”

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The agency said it reviewed the evidence from the incident on May 21 and determined that “the harm suffered by the man does not meet the definition of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.”

RELATED: Police watchdog investigating after man injured during Abbotsford standoff

“As a result, the investigation has been concluded,” the agency said Wednesday (June 24) in a press release.

On the day in question, Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon in a hotel room in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Road.

The IIO said that following several hours of negotiation, officers forced their way into the room, and a “less lethal” firearm was discharged, injuring the man.

A news release from the IIO on May 28 said the man had sustained “serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

On the day of the incident, the Abbotsford Police Department posted on Facebook that “a man has been taken into AbbyPD custody without incident.”


Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust
'Salmon cannon' up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

