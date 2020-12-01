Mirandy Tracy, left, and Tara Kurtz are two Langley mothers who are organizing a "sick out" for Tuesday, Dec. 1 to protest COVID conditions in schools. They're calling for masks and smaller class sizes, among other things. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Politician, labour leader throw support behind student Sick Out day

Langley parents started the movement to keep kids home on Dec. 1 as a protest

A movement started by a group of Langley parents for a “sick out” was gained steam and publicity this week as some parents kept their kids home in protest of COVID-19 rules in schools.

Miranda Tracy, Tara Kurtz, and a small group of other parents came up with the idea and started a Facebook group to promote Tuesday, Dec. 1 for a BC Student Sick Out.

By keeping kids home for a day and calling them in sick, they aimed to pressure the education system and provincial government to put in more stringent mask rules, smaller class sizes, and more hybrid or at-home learning options.

Between the last week of November and the sick out event on Tuesday, the membership of the Sick Out Facebook group more than doubled, from about 1,400 people to 2,900 people.

As parents chimed in online to say they had pulled their kids from school, organizer Kurtz was urging parents to join an emailing campaign to their local MLAs to keep up the pressure.

“The government has not been listening to those who work in schools, but today they are going to hear from us that what they are doing is not acceptable,” Kurtz wrote.

READ MORE: Sick Out aims to pressure schools over masks, class sizes

The group has received media attention from radio, TV, and newspapers including coverage online at the Langley Advance Times.

Politicians have also weighed in.

“We are now at the point where parents are feeling compelled to pull their children from the classroom to try to get the government’s attention,” BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau said Tuesday. “The BCTF has repeatedly called for changes to classrooms and schools to address concerns raised by teachers, staff, students, and parents.”

Furstenau called for more operating funding grants to give school districts more flexibility to provide online and hybrid programs and more mental health supports.

A major labour organization wrote an open letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry supporting the sick out movement.

“While we understand the critical need for children to be in school in spite of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, it needs to be done safely and with the same strict standards that are in place for all other workplaces,” said the letter, signed by BC Building Trades president Al Phillips.

CoronavirusEducationFraser HealthLangleySurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat
Next story
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Just Posted

Mirandy Tracy, left, and Tara Kurtz are two Langley mothers who are organizing a "sick out" for Tuesday, Dec. 1 to protest COVID conditions in schools. They're calling for masks and smaller class sizes, among other things. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Politician, labour leader throw support behind student Sick Out day

Langley parents started the movement to keep kids home on Dec. 1 as a protest

A small tree topped with a bow was standing out front of the vacant lot where the Alder Inn used to stand. It will be replaced with a much larger one, thanks to Langley Township councillors Bob Long and Petrina Arnason, who convinced a majority to approve a 27-foot tall tree at the Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 council meeting (Shirley Sawatsky/Aldergrove Star files)
27-foot-tall Christmas tree approved for former Alder Inn site

Township council funds 27-foot tree on lot where Aldergrove hotel once stood

Jackman Manor COVID-19 outbreak is over, the provincial health officer announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 (file)
Outbreak at Jackman manor in Langley declared over

More than 400 new cases reported in region

A family emerged with a purchase at the Tannenbaum Tree Farm at 5398 252 St in Aldergrove on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Christmas tree season is off to an early start, Aldergrove family farm reports

People are ‘bored’ with staying home due to COVID-19 and want to decorate early, farm owner believes

Donations to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation this month are being matched – up to $75,000 – by an anonymous donor. (Langley Advance Times files)
Anonymous giver doubles donations to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

This month, donations will be matched up to $75,000

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at their project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A heavy police presence was on scene on Dec. 28, 2017 following the shooting death on Bates Road in Abbotsford of Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Surrey. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Three men charged with Abbotsford shooting death of Surrey man

Alexander Blanarou, 24, was killed in a rural area on Dec. 28, 2017

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A convoy of seven pickup trucks, six of which were hauling boats, makes its way around the Chilliwack Law Courts on Dec. 1, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
First court date for Fraser River anglers ticketed during demonstration fishery

Convoy of trucks circled the courthouse in downtown Chilliwack Tuesday honking their support

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Most Read