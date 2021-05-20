southfrasercommunityrail.ca image

Poll says 88% of South Fraser adults want passenger trains between Surrey, Chilliwack

The poll was conducted by Research Co. on behalf of the South Fraser Community Rail Project

A new poll suggests 88 per cent of the adults residing in six communities south of the Fraser River would like to see hydrogen-powered trains provide daily passenger service along a re-activated rail corridor in this region.

The poll was conducted by Research Co. on behalf of the South Fraser Community Rail Project. Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said 83 per cent of respondents in North Surrey, 85 per cent in North Delta, 82 per cent in the Township of Langley, 76 per cent in the City of Langley, 93 per cent in Abbotsford and 89 per cent in Chilliwack gave the concept a thumb’s up.

READ ALSO: Plan to put hydrogen trains on Interurban line from Surrey to Chilliwack picks up speed

The trains as proposed would run along 99 kilometres of publicly owned line known as the Interurban Corridor, from Scott Road Station to Chilliwack, connecting 16 cities and communities, eight First Nations communities, Abbotsford International Airport, 14 post-secondary institutions, and industrial parks along the way.

READ ALSO: High-speed rail vision sees Surrey as end of the line

READ ALSO: New exhibition on Surrey’s train history to open at Museum of Surrey

Today the line is used only for freight. The passenger train project would take about three years to get underway, at an estimated cost of $1.38 billion, and significantly reduce traffic congestion on Highway 1, by an estimated 49 per cent.

Research Co. polled 800 adults between on May 5 to May 8, with a margin of error at +/- 3.5 percentage points 19 times out of 20. The respondents were asked two questions. The first was “From what you have just seen, read and heard about the South Fraser Community Rail project, do you support or oppose it?”

Four per cent said they are not sure, seven per cent opposed it and 88 per cent supported it.

The second question was “If the South Fraser Community Rail project is reactivated to connect 16 cities and communities, eight First Nations communities, 14 post-secondary institutions, industrial parks and the Abbotsford International Airport, how likely are you to use it, either for work or leisure?”

Six per cent responded not sure, 16 per cent not too likely or not likely at all, and 78 per cent responded very likely or moderately likely.


