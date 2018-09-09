German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck. (The Canadian Press)

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the east coast of Canada.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.

READ MORE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The company says an “intensive search” is underway in co-operation with Canada’s coast guard.

The Associated Press

