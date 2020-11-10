The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.

Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A poppy-box thief (or thieves) has struck at two businesses in Abbotsford, and police are asking for help to identify them.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the first theft took place at about 4 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the Sandman Hotel at 32720 Simon Ave.

She said a man took the donation box from the front service desk. The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 35 years old and 5’ 10” with a medium build. He was wearing a tan baggy jacket, dark jeans and a dark baseball cap.

The second theft was at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8) at the Abbotsford Esso at 2335 Clearbrook Rd. when a man took the donation box from the front cashier counter.

That man was also white, in his 30s, about 5’ 9” and with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, white hoodie and a dark baseball cap.

RELATED: In-person poppy locations down, collection boxes increase in Abbotsford

Bird said it is not know if the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

She described the thefts as “abhorrent.”

“The money raised from donations provides direct assistance for our veterans in financial distress, as well as funding for medical equipment, medical research, home services, long-term-care facilities and many other purposes. These actions of this suspect are disgraceful,” Bird said.

The Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion previously announced that this year, due to the pandemic, there would be only one location – Sevenoaks Shopping Centre – for in-person poppy sales. But the number of donation boxes around the city would be about three times the normal amount.

Thefts of poppy boxes have been common in recent years throughout the Lower Mainland. On some occasions, the thieves have posed as volunteers picking up the funds, resulting in the legion introducing extra precautions.

These measures have included volunteers dressing in uniform and/or wearing their legion card.

Anyone who has information about the recent stolen poppy boxes is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 22973 (abbypd).

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13
Next story
Two more Langley schools report COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

LOSC swimmers have been working out at the Al Anderson pool in Langley City since that pool reopened and the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools in Langley Township, where they usually train, stayed closed. (Langley Advance Times file)
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January

W.C. Blair and then Walnut Grove are both slated to welcome swim clubs

In June, Xtreme Cheer and Dance in Langley resumed in-studio practices, behind carefully defined boundaries. Just as they were allowed some contact for ‘stunts’ the restrictions were tightened as part of a battle against rising COVID-19 rates (file)
Why cheer practices are allowed at Langley studios, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

RC Garnett school (undated Google Maps image)
Two more Langley schools report COVID-19 cases

Walnut Grove and R.C. Garnett Elementary have notified parents

Aldergrove resident Jennifer Gamache is helping children’s letters get to Santa Clause, despite COVID-19 restrictions. (Jennifer Gamache/Special to the Star)
Aldergrove resident will make sure Santa responds to letters sent to North Pole

Jennifer Gamache, a lover of all things Christmas, is offering personalized letters from Saint Nick

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read