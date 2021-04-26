Popular Langley riverside park could get new toilets

Edgewater Bar in Derby Reach Regional Park could get brand new washrooms soon, if the ALC approves. (Maureen Jeknavorian/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Metro Vancouver Parks is planning a major upgrade of the washrooms at Edgewater Bar, part of the busy and popular Derby Reach Regional Park on the shores of the Fraser River in North Langley.

Metro Parks plans to build a full-service washroom near the Edgewater Bar parking lots, at 21801 Allard Cres.

Edgewater Bar is a busy park, with local dog walkers and hikers using it to access the riverfront trail network that runs all the way to Fort Langley. There’s also a campground along the riverfront, for tents and RVs.

Right now, most of the washrooms in Derby Reach are older-style outhouses.

Metro Vancouver is proposing an 80 square metre building will full washrooms, including an on-site septic system. The grassy field between the parking lots will have to be levelled and new paths will be built.

The toilets are to be fully wheelchair accessible.

Because the park sits in the Agricultural Land Reserve, Metro Vancouver needs approval from both the Township of Langley and the Agricultural Land Commission, since the new washrooms are technically a non-farm use.

On Monday, April 26 the matter was on the agenda for the Township council’s meeting.

