Popular Surrey teacher killed in semi tractor crash

A popular high school teacher at Tamanawis Secondary School was killed in vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Suminder Singh, 55, died after his SUV struck a semi tractor trailer on 176 Street between 24 Avenue and 40 Avenue.

Shortly after a family member announced on Facebook that Singh was involved in the collision, numerous current and former students posted condolences and their memories of the beloved teacher.

“As we all know, Mr. Singh was more than a teacher to many of his students, he was a friend, a mentor, a caregiver, inspiration, and role model,” Sofia Walia posted to Facebook Sunday.

One of Singh’s former students, Winona Bhatti described him as a “wonderful man,” and that he helped her deal with bullying.

“Mr. Singh was more than a math teacher to me he was someone that went out of his way to care. He was the first person that truly believed in me and taught me what it meant to be a better version of myself,” Bhatti wrote on Facebook.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Singh at Tamanawis Secondary from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Family member Suki Bains invited people to Singh’s New Westminster residence to pay respects to Singh by singing and chanting together.

“With a heavy heart, our family informs you that our dear husband, father, brother, son and uncle, Suminder Singh, has returned to the loving embrace of our Lord,” Bains wrote.

A GoFundMe page has been started to create a Mr. Singh Legacy Award.

The page is asking for money so that a $1,000 award can be given to a graduating student who embodies what Singh was all about, every year for the next 10 years.

The campaign had raised $1,460 as of Monday morning.

“To his students, he was more than just a teacher. To the community, he was more than a selfless volunteer. To his family, he was their rock,” the GoFundMe page states.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance, and asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the vehicles driving prior to the collision or have dash-camera video to call 604-599-0502, quoting Surrey File # 2018-149086.