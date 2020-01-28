Population growth slows in Langley Township

The community is still growing, however

Both Langley Township and City saw the rate of population growth dip slightly last year – although both communities are still adding more people.

Data released this week by B.C. Statistics showed that Langley Township reached a population of 130,924, up from 128,999 in 2018. The population measurements were taken in July.

Since 2011, the Township has grown at a rate of between 2.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent every year. This is the first time since the start of the decade the Township’s rate of growth has been below two per cent.

Langley City, meanwhile, grew by 0.4 per cent, down slightly from 0.6 per cent in 2018.

The City’s total population was 27,718, up from 27,595 the year before.

Together, the Langleys have a total population of 158,642 people.

A decade ago, in 2011, the Township had a population of 106,573 people and the City’s population was 25,702, for a total of 132,275.

Since 2011, Langley has added 26,367 residents.

The 2016 Canadian Census showed that Langley Township was growing at almost twice the pace of the Lower Mainland as a whole, and it had the highest percentage of population increase of any Metro Vancouver community.

But the most recent numbers show that the fastest-growing large community in Metro Vancouver is Surrey, which grew 2.9 per cent from 2018 to 2019, hitting a population of 584,526.

The fastest growing community percentage-wise was Anmore at 3.2 per cent in a year, but with just 2,515 residents, that only represents an increase of less than 100 people.

Several communities saw slight population declines in the last year, including Pitt Meadows and Port Moody.