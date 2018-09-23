(James Kresser/Unsplash)

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

A Porsche 911 driver is out of luck after being caught speeding by West Vancouver Police on Saturday morning.

According to police, the driver was clocked going 138 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone while participating in a charity drive for first responders.

In a tweet, police said the driver was speeding in “heavy rain and very wet roads.”

“Please check yourself before you wreck yourself and others. Slow down, maintain safe distance. Get home safe!” West Vancouver Police said.

Nearly 100 Porsches were headed to Whistler from Langley as part of the annual Porsche Rally charity drive.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off
Next story
Newcomers vying to fill power void in Vancouver’s ‘weird’ election race: expert

Just Posted

Support for ‘Plywood bylaw’ at Langley Township public hearing

Regulation would require polycarbonate in place of plywood to board up buildings in Fort Langley

Vancouver Giants earn a weekend sweep against Everett

Langley-based hockey team plays its next game is at home on Friday, Sept. 28, against Seattle.

WATCH: Langley art beneath the vines helps hospice

West Coast Fine Arts late summer show enjoyed natural light in a winery’s greenhouse.

VIDEO: Driving from Langley to Whistler to help firefighters

Second annual rally for Porsche fans draws increased turnout

VIDEO: Multiple power outages in Langley

Traffic accidents among the causes

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher

Vancouver police say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

B.C. VIEWS: Looking under the hood of ICBC’s war on crashes

Is our accident rate really soaring, or is it inefficiency?

B.C. tent city residents have three weeks to clear out: Supreme Court

Fire risk, criminal activity in neighbourhood cited as reasons for judgment

Police look for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital for over 2 weeks

Kara White is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant

Coaches, players on Alberta university rugby team buckle up for the Broncos

16 people died when Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan

Most Read