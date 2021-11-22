Port Coquitlam man dies in fatal Maple Ridge pedestrian collision

The police are looking for dash cam footage and requesting anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken to them, to come forward to help with the investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

A serious motor vehicle incident in Maple Ridge, which prompted closures on Lougheed Highway on Sunday, led to the death of a pedestrian.

On Nov. 21, at around 8 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP resonded to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 24200 block of Lougheed Highway. The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Port Coquitlam was walking on Lougheed Highway when he was struck by a pickup truck heading West.

An off-duty paramedic attempted life saving measures until Maple Ridge Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance services arrived on scene to take over. The man however, died on scene. The BC Coroners Services attended to assist with the investigation.

The scene was secured and Lougheed Highway was closed down between 240th Street and 272nd Street, at around 9 p.m., to allow the Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit, the Ridge Meadows investigational support team and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services a safe space to investigate the collision. The highway was opened up at 3 a.m.

The RCMP doesn’t believe alcohol to be a factor in the result of the collision, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of the pedestrian who lost a loved one,” she said, “Thank you to the off duty paramedic and to the witnesses who provided immediate help to the man.”

The mounties are looking for dash camera footage and are requesting that witnesses to the incident, who haven’t yet spoken with them, to come forward and contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Klaussner confirmed that the investigation was ongoing and no further detailes were available at this time.

ALSO READ: Police vehicle involved in collision in Maple Ridge

ALSO WATCH: Haney Bypass re-opens after fatal crash in Maple Ridge