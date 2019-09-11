Port Moody mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

Port Moody councillor says she can’t fill in for mayor while his sex assault case proceeds

Mayor Rob Vagramov is charged in connection with a 2015 incident in Coquitlam

A Port Moody city councillor says she cannot fill in for the mayor on the police board while his criminal case proceeds through the courts.

Coun. Meghan Lahti said Rob Vagramov’s return to work before his case is resolved is “inappropriate,” and to temporarily serve as police board chair would violate the city’s charter and the Police Act, which states the mayor must be the chair.

Vagramov returned to City Hall this week after taking a voluntary leave of absence in March, when he was charged with sexual assault. He denied the allegation that stemmed from an alleged incident in Coquitlam in April 2015, when he was a councillor, and said he wanted to focus on clearing his name.

Earlier this week, a statement on the city’s website said Vagramov is back to work, including but not limited to chairing several committees and boards, except the police board.

The statement said the mayor has asked Lahti, “and she has accepted,” to continue to chair the police board. That paragraph has since been removed from the website.

“The only way that I was in a position to fill the seat previously was because he had taken a leave and was no longer holding the position of mayor,” Lahti told Black Press Media in an email on Wednesday. “The Police Act states that the mayor must be the chair.

She went on to say the community deserves a council that can operate with out “this cloud hanging over it.”

“Not only is he unable to fulfill his duties fully, it causes distress in the community, (and) is a distraction for the council, neither of which are in the best interest of good governance or leadership,” she wrote.

A special prosecutor was appointed to avoid any real or perceived improper influence in in Vagramov’s case. His next court date is Sept. 12 in Port Coquitlam.

READ MORE: Vagramov explains why he asked homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities
Next story
B.C. con artist who targets seniors strikes again

Just Posted

‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 murder

Police were quick to respond to the Tuesday night incident near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

B.C. con artist who targets seniors strikes again

This time, one potential victim wasn’t fooled by man said to have preyed upon elderly in Langley

Cruise-In directors powered by a pair of underwear

Saxx underwear tradition, and superstition, carries on through the years

Langley teen missing since Tuesday

Police say Rachel Fitz has not spoken to any friends

Three-car pileup injures two on 200th Street

Three cars collided Wednesday morning in Willoughby

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Port Moody councillor says she can’t fill in for mayor while his sex assault case proceeds

Mayor Rob Vagramov is charged in connection with a 2015 incident in Coquitlam

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Most Read