Port Moody Mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

Port Moody mayor accused of sexual assault has first court appearance

Rob Vagramov’s case was adjourned to May 29

It was a very brief court appearance Thursday morning for Port Moody’s mayor who is accused of sexual assault.

Rob Vagramov, 26, did not attend the hearing at the Port Coquitlam courthouse, and neither did his lawyer, Iain Macdonald. He was instead represented by Karyn Leslie, an articling student.

Leslie and special prosecutor Michael Klein, who was appointed to avoid any possible improper influence, both requested the case be adjourned to May 29 so they could review disclosure documents.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Vagramov is accused of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in April 2015, when he was a city councillor. He was elected mayor in October 2018.

He has taken a leave of absence, and has said he will fight the charges in court.


