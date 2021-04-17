Positive COVID test at RE Mountain Secondary

10 schools in the Langley District have had exposures

The Langley School District issues COVID-19 notifications when cases are discovered at local public school. Fraser Health handles contact tracing and all medical aspects for all local schools. (Langley Schools)

Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a member of RE Mountain Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” Langley School District statement read. “RE Mountain Secondary School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

READ MORE: Two Langley schools added to COVID list

Unless otherwise directed by Public Health, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Our school and District will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the letter continued.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

That website shows exposure at the following schools as of Saturday morning:

Brookswood Secondary, April 6, 7, 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary, April 7, 8 and 9

H.D. Stafford Middle School, April 6 and 7

James Hill Elementary, April 6

Langley Fine Arts, April 6, 7, 8 and 9

Peter Ewart Middle, April 6, 7, 8 and 9

Topham Elementary, April 8

Walnut Grove Secondary, April 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12

West Langley Elementary, April 6 and 7

Willoughby Elementary, April 6 and 7