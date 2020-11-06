A possible coronavirus case for the accused delayed murder trial proceedings Friday, No. 6 in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)

A possible coronavirus case for the accused delayed murder trial proceedings Friday, No. 6 in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)

Possible COVID case delays Langley murder trial

The accused was awaiting the results of a coronavirus test Friday

WARNING: This story may contain disturbing content

The trial of a woman facing accusations that she killed her daughter in Langley was delayed Friday because the accused is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

KerryAnn Lewis is on trial for first degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Rosa.

Aaliyah’s body was found on July 22, 2018 on the bathroom floor of Lewis’s Langley apartment, the court has heard.

Crown counsel said at the outset of the trial that they intend to show that Lewis sedated and then drowned her daughter Aaliyah in the apartment bathtub.

At the start of Friday’s proceedings, Marilyn Sandford, Lewis’s lawyer, asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin if Lewis could appear by video, as it was unsafe to have her in the courtroom if she is possibly carrying the coronavirus.

The judge was fine with the switch to video, but when she questioned if Lewis could hear via the video link from the pre-trial centre where she is being held, Lewis responded that she could barely hear.

After a brief recess in which Sandford consulted with her client, the lawyer told Devlin that Lewis was too sick to continue with the proceedings.

“She’s feeling very fatigued, is having difficulty hearing,” Sandford said, adding that her client was feeling worse than on Thursday. “She’s not had her temperature taken today and she does not yet have the COVID results.”

Lewis had been tested on Wednesday, Sandford said.

“She’s not in a physical condition to hear the evidence today, which is regrettable,” said Sandford.

If Lewis is negative for the coronavirus, she’ll be back in the courtroom in New Westminster Supreme Court on Monday, Devlin decided.

This is not the only coronavirus-related disruption to the trial. Two other witnesses, one a police officer, have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus through family members, the court heard.

“Take care of yourselves between now and when we see each other again on Monday,” Devlin told the lawyers and court staff.

Outside the realm of COVID-19, Crown counsel Christopher McPherson updated the court on efforts to have a witness testify from China via video. The difference in time zones and communication have created logistical difficulties.

Witnesses to be heard Friday, including Emergency Health Services paramedics, will have their testimony moved to later in the trial.

The trial is expected to last at least into late November.

If convicted, Lewis would face life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

CourtIHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Just Posted

Third annual Murrayville Remembrance Ceremony attracted upwards of 1,000 people on Nov. 11. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times) Last year’s services at Murrayville cemetery attracted more than 1,500 people. This year, due to COVID, the service will be livestreamed, and only 40 people will be part of the on-site service. (Langley Advance Times files)
LEST WE FORGET: Murrayville remembers – but no public in-person service

A new flagpole, honouring the late Debbie Froese, added in time for Remembrance Day service

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Recorded conversations now evidence at B.C. money laundering inquiry

A former police officer recorded an ex-solicitor general of B.C.

Another outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital was announced by the provincial government on Friday, Nov. 6. (Langley Advance Times files)
LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

COVID numbers in B.C. hit all-time high

A possible coronavirus case for the accused delayed murder trial proceedings Friday, No. 6 in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Possible COVID case delays Langley murder trial

The accused was awaiting the results of a coronavirus test Friday

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

VPD crest (VPD handout)
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver

The attacks appear to involve different suspects

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.
Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

Drug toxicity is four times more potent than usual, says department

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read