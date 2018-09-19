UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

Nobody injured in shooting, which is not believed to be related to gang conflicts

UPDATED: 9:57 a.m.

A man is in custody after after a shooting incident Tuesday night on Flagman Place.

Abbotsford Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Flagman Place at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night after multiple calls reporting shots fired, the APD said in a news release.

“As officers were on route, a male contacted the APD to report that when he arrived at a residence on Flagman Place, an individual exited the residence and allegedly fired a gun at his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled and called the police. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

APD patrol, emergency response team and the crime reduction unit all responded to the location, and a 43-year-old man is in custody facing firearms charges.

Major crime detectives are continuing the investigation Wednesday morning, police said, adding the incident does not appear to be associated with gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Abbotsford man escapes injury in targeted shooting on driveway

Flagman Place, a short cul-de-sac about a block from Station Road, was also the location of a non-fatal shooting in January 2017, which police said at the time also did not appear to be related to the gang conflict of the time.

Police are seeking video and witnesses to the incident, and anyone with information can call the major crime unit at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL:

Police converged on a west Abbotsford street near the border with Aldergrove Tuesday evening, where several people were detained.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service was called to assist police at a residence at Flagman Place just off Roundhouse Drive at 8:45 p.m., but it isn’t clear exactly when the incident began.

Police called residents of the home out, and an elderly couple was seen leaving the house, and police then searched the home.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like four shots and police soon arrived. The Abbotsford Police Department has not confirmed or denied that a shooting took place.

APD spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said information would be released later Wednesday morning, and The News will update when more information is available.

RELATED: Abbotsford man escapes injury in targeted shooting on driveway

Flagman Place, a short cul-de-sac about a block from Station Road, was also the location of a non-fatal shooting in January 2017.

