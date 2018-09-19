Possible shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

Witnesses report what sounded like 4 shots fired Tuesday evening, but that has not been confirmed

Police converged on a west Abbotsford street near the border with Aldergrove Tuesday evening, where several people were detained.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service was called to assist police at a residence at Flagman Place just off Roundhouse Drive at 8:45 p.m., but it isn’t clear exactly when the incident began.

Police called residents of the home out, and an elderly couple was seen leaving the house, and police then searched the home.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like four shots and police soon arrived. The Abbotsford Police Department has not confirmed or denied that a shooting took place.

APD spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said information would be released later Wednesday morning, and The News will update when more information is available.

RELATED: Abbotsford man escapes injury in targeted shooting on driveway

Flagman Place, a short cul-de-sac about a block from Station Road, was also the location of a non-fatal shooting in January 2017.