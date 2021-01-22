VIDEO: Possible shots fired on Langley/Surrey border Thursday evening

Police had one vehicle towed and gathered evidence at the scene

Police were called to the scene of 198A Street and 81st Avenue on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Black Press Media)

Langley and Surrey RCMP were called to the area of 198A Street and 81st Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday for a possible shooting.

A witness on scene said the police focused on an area on the ground at the side of the road. They also set up a wide perimeter in the area stretching many blocks in each direction.

A grey Audi sedan was found parked on the side of the road in the 8200blk 197th Street and was towed away under police supervision.

Police collected some evidence from the ground on 198A Street and then cleared the scene.

• MORE TO COME…

