Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says arctic air will ‘arrive over the south coast’

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Environment Canada says the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver could possibly see snow by Monday night (Nov. 9).

Issued Saturday afternoon (Nov. 7), Environment Canada said article air will “arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure builds on Sunday.”

The arctic air “will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres.”

It’s expected to move out of the region by Tuesday morning.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherFraser ValleyMetro VancouverSnow