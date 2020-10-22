(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Possible wet snow, cooler than usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

Cooler than usual temperatures and the possibility of wet snow are coming to the Lower Mainland Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday (Oct. 22), the agency said that a modified Arctic airmass is set to arrive on the south coast. The cooler air will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 metres in elevation. The weather system is expected to move out of the Lower Mainland by Friday evening but temperatures will remain five to eight degrees below average seasonal temperatures.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

Just Posted

A worker restored a downed power line in Langley Township. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Man electrocuted by hydro power line after workplace incident in Langley

Area of 232nd Street and Old Yale Road was blocked Monday

Volunteers helped install new windows as part of Acts of Kindness’ mini home makeover. (Anderline Bredy/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Acts of Kindness volunteers fix windows and sidings for family in need

Project was done as part of the annual Extreme Home Repair, which has been postponed due to COVID

Fraser Health has added two more Langley schools to its list of COVID-19 exposures. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Two more Langley schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Families of Langley Secondary and Dorothy Peacock Elementary were notified, district says

John Horgan meets with candidates Pam Alexis and Preet Rai and local citizens in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted)
NDP Leader John Horgan campaigns in Abbotsford with local candidates

Horgan meets with hopefuls Pam Alexis and Preet Rai on Wednesday afternoon

Swimco announced recently it is shutting all of its stores in Canada, including in Langley. (Swimco website)
Canadian-owned swimsuit chain bankrupt

Swimco had been in creditor protection for several months

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

(Pixabay)
Possible wet snow, cooler than usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $2.55 million. (@Canucks Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks agree to two-year deal

Two sides avoid arbitration, Virtanen will receive average annual salary of $2.55 million

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Most Read