Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students at Metro Vancouver’s universities are preparing for a possible transit strike to start Wednesday, even as last-minute bargaining continues between the workers union and their employer.

Unifor, which represents about 5,000 bus drivers and maintenance workers in Vancouver, has said its bus drivers will walk off the job come midnight. Wages and working conditions are at the heart of the multi-week Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor labour dispute.

Students, many of whom will still be expected to show up to classes and tests if the strike goes ahead, have begun to organize. All major Metro Vancouver post-secondary institutions have said classes will continue as scheduled, although some have urged instructors to be lenient towards students who may be late or absents due to the transit strike.

At the University of B.C., the Alma Matter Society Nest, or student union building, will be open 24 hours a day throughout the three-day strike.

“The goal of this extension is to provide students with a place to stay if they are unable to make their commute to class or home due to the strike,” the society said in a statement. “Security services will be on duty to patrol the building, and the safety of UBC students is the [our] top priority.”

The building will begin to be open at expanded hours at 11 p.m. Tuesday night, and resume regular operating hours as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Food will not be provided, but students can bring their own or buy from 24/7 eateries on campus.

The society said camping and the use of tents remain prohibited, but students can bring sleeping bags and blankets.

At Simon Fraser University, one student has organized a charter bus to run from the Production Way-University SkyTrain Station to the Burnaby campus. According to Grayson Lee, a student who organized the shuttle, it will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days of the strike. The 55-seat bus will cost $3.75 each way, which will cover the booking cost, with extra money to be donated to Unifor.

For those driving to the campus, extra free parking will be available on University Drive East at the Burnaby campus.

Kwantlen Polytechnic has increased shuttle runs between its Surrey and Richmond campuses.

READ MORE: Union, Coast Mountain head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.