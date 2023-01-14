Traffic on the One-Way in Langley City on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Traffic on the One-Way in Langley City on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Postpone One-Way overhaul, Langley City told

Merchant warns retailers need more time to recover from pandemic

Some merchants along the Langley City One-Way would like a proposed overhaul of the street delayed to give them more time to recover from the drop in business they suffered during the pandemic.

David Stingl, owner of the Everything But Diamonds store, said he and some fellow One-Way businesses were surprised to learn the project was still slated for this year.

“I think we’re all quite concerned,” Stingl told the Langley Advance Times.

“I think a lot of the businesses thought it was dead in the water.”

He is concerned the excavation to replace sewer and water lines, followed by work to widen sidewalks, realign parking and make other improvements would close the One-Way to vehicle traffic for more than six months.

Retail is still recovering from the pandemic’s impact on shopping, he warned.

“Name me a single business that could survive a six-month hit,” Stingl said.

He was scheduled to appear as a delegation before council at their Monday night, Jan. 16 meeting, to argue for a delay in closing off vehicle traffic and parking spaces.

City plans for the replacement of aging sewer and water lines underneath the one-way include upgrades to the streetscape once the underground work is completed.

Consultation with residents and businesses along the One-Way on Fraser Highway between 204 Street and 206 Street found a majority of respondents favoured a design with angled parking on both sides, trees clustered at key locations, wider sidewalks, and increased patio space.

Estimated cost, in 2020, was $10 million.

Reached for comment, City mayor Nathan Pachal said no definite date has been set for the start of work on the One-Way improvements, and he expected “there will be consulting” before work begins.

READ ALSO: Street trees on One-Way in Langley City to be replaced

READ ALSO: New trees in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza had to be replaced because support straps were not removed

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley City

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown B.C. building fear for future
Next story
Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Just Posted

Joy Ruffeski is a frequent contributor to Through Your Lens. She started the new year off right with a recent early morning walk on the trails at the Derek Doubleday Arbouretum. “Such a delightful place to go for a walk,” she shared. “It was so nice to see many others out enjoying the fresh air and sunshine after digging out from the snows that we had during the holidays.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Morning view from Doubleday Arbouretum

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE – Protected bike lanes on key Township roads is encouraged by council

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the finals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday, downing Team Cotter to get to Sunday’s game. (Langley Advance Times file)
Local curler and team win a spot in finals of 2023 B.C. Men’s

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 15