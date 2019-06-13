Randy Caine, founder of the Hempyz pot-themed stores, has started a petition calling for the Langleys to work faster on allowing retail cannabis stores. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pot activist plans petition for retail cannabis in Langley

Randy Caine wants to encourage local politicians to draft bylaws allowing storefront marijuana

Langley marijuana activist and entrepreneur Randy Caine is starting a petition to call on local governments to swiftly adopt bylaws allowing retail cannabis outlets.

“This petition is intended to give a community voice to a community issue,” said Caine.

The petition is available at Caine’s Hempyz stores in downtown Langley City and Willowbrook, and other locations are being planned for the future, Caine said.

He framed the issue as one of getting pot out of the hands of organized criminals, which was the main reason the federal government gave for decriminalizing marijuana last autumn.

“We now have the much-needed tools to help reduce organized crime and its hold on our community and our youth,” he said.

Since the rules changed, however, retail marijuana outlets in Langley or its neighbours have been few and far between.

Langley Township recently announced it will kick off the start of the process of planning for retail pot, including public consultation.

So far almost every government store, operated by the BC Liquor Distribution Board, has opened in the B.C. Interior or in the northern part of the province. Campbell River, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, and Salmon Arm have approvals or operating retail cannabis stores, but there are few close to Langley.

For most people in Langley seeking a legal supply, mail order has been the only outlet.

