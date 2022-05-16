A cannabis joint (Pixabay photo)

A cannabis joint (Pixabay photo)

Pot shops get green light: District of Hope passes new bylaw allowing retail sale of cannabis

No ones speaks at public hearing on April 25; council adopts new regulations on May 9

The District of Hope has given the green light to marijuana shops, finally allowing the retail sale of cannabis after discussions began back in 2018.

No one from the community spoke at the April 25 public hearing regarding the proposed bylaw change that incorporates marijuana retail sale into the same policy as liquor licensing. The bylaw change was subsequently adopted on May 9.

Hope residents may soon no longer have to travel all the way to Chilliwack to buy cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Shops will only be permitted in identified commercial zones, of which there are three, said Jas Gill, director of community development.

These zones were identified through previous committee meetings, Gill said, and take into account proximity setbacks from things like schools and other cannabis shops.

The new Cannabis & Liquor Licensing Policy will also make some updates to the liquor bylaws, which has not been updated since 2003.

Gill said it was better to integrate both bylaws into one policy as they follow similar processes.

cannabisHopeRegulations

Previous story
B.C. to launch ‘circle of care’ for neurodiverse kids but parents have many questions
Next story
Petition says investigation into Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek’s conduct must be made public

Just Posted

Dairy cattle walk across land flooded during 1948 flood in Langley. (Langley Centennial Museum photo)
Our View: Flood risk on Fraser River ever-present

Kristina Laven’s Grade 6/7 class at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, after studying a book about refugee children, held a fundraiser to provide a welcome basket for a refugee family new to the community. (Coghlan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students create welcome package for refugee family

Rob Rindt is running for Township council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Farmer, distiller plans to run for Langley Township council

Langley Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Emil Lee spoke at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A ‘welcome’ return to an in-person Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser