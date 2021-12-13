Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres. Black Press File Photo.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres. Black Press File Photo.

Potential overnight snowfall for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

2 to 10 cm of snow to accumulate by Tuesday morning

Snow may once again be falling on the Lower Mainland tonight, Dec. 13.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement regarding the potential for snowfall as a cold unstable airmass brings winter conditions to the region.

Anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of snow will accumulate, and higher elevations and the Fraser Valley could see more.

“Showery weather with snow levels hovering around 300 metres is forecast tonight,” Environment Canada said.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt (though the latter is closed due to flood damage) will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
Langley Township wins court case over firefighting bill for meth lab blaze
Next story
Only 8.5 million of the two billion trees promised by PM have been planted so far

Just Posted

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect in a local bank robbery. (Black Press Media files)
Bank robber escapes with less than $1,000 in Brookswood heist

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Painful Truth: Hoping for some benefits from Space Race 2.0

Police blocked off 40th Avenue on Jan. 10, 2015 while firefighters battled a meth lab blaze. The fire led to a lawsuit against Langley Township. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township wins court case over firefighting bill for meth lab blaze

Santa and Mrs. Claus wrapped up the Aldergrove Light Up Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Christmas parade rated a ‘huge success’