VIDEO: Potentially fatal crash blocks 16th Avenue at Langley-Surrey border

It’s believed two might have perished in an accident early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

A crash near the Hazelmere Cemetery is believed to have been fatal first thing Sunday morning.

Emergency crews have 16th Avenue, between 196th and 184th Streets, blocked off to traffic in what is believed to be a serious and potentially fatal crash that saw a vehicle go off road near the west side of the cemetery.

It’s believed the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. this morning.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are both on the scene investigating.

Details are still sketchy.

Two men are dead after crashing into a cemetery around 196th and 16th in #SurreyBC. RCMP say it looks like they were speeding and missed the turn. Both known to police. The car was reportedly stolen from #LangleyBC last night. — Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) June 10, 2018

