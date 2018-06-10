VIDEO: Potentially fatal crash blocks 16th Avenue at Langley-Surrey border

It’s believed two might have perished in an accident early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

A crash near the Hazelmere Cemetery is believed to have been fatal first thing Sunday morning.

Emergency crews have 16th Avenue, between 196th and 184th Streets, blocked off to traffic in what is believed to be a serious and potentially fatal crash that saw a vehicle go off road near the west side of the cemetery.

It’s believed the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. this morning.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are both on the scene investigating.

Details are still sketchy.

• More to come

 

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported
Next story
Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Just Posted

VIDEO: Potentially fatal crash blocks 16th Avenue at Langley-Surrey border

It’s believed two might have perished in an accident early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.

Loss or victory not Langley player’s doing

Cheering Canadian fans helped a lot, but not enough to help the men beat German’s volleyball team.

VIDEO: Tri-It Triathlon in Langley City

Open-to-all-event draws more than 200

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for Langley breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Rescued parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary in Delta via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Lawyer says key paragraphs about complainant’s report of sexual harassment are blacked out

B.C. VIEWS: No time for maps in this rush to a referendum

Made-up electoral systems pushed out for Green Party deadline

FIFA World Cup preview: Lionel Messi set to shine on the world stage in Group D

Argentina are the favourites to win Group D, as the battle for the runners-up will be a great one

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

Most Read