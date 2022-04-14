Pothole repair season gets into gear in Langley Township

One of Langley’s many potholes, as road repair season ramps up in the Township. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It’s peak “pothole season” right now across the hundreds of kilometers of roads in Langley Township, but so far it’s shaping up to be a pretty average year, according to Township engineering staff.

So far in 2022, there have been 1,700 potholes repaired across the Township, said Aaron Ruhl, the manager of engineering operations for the Township.

Through all of 2021, the Township filled 2,800 potholes. In 2020, a particularly bad year, they filled 4,400, Ruhl said.

So far, 2022 is shaping up to be a typical year, despite a sharp blast of cold at the end of last December and into early January.

Frost, along with heavy traffic, is what causes the most severe potholes. A freeze-thaw cycle allows water in cracks in pavement to freeze into ice, expand, and widen those cracks, prying off parts of the road’s surface. Traffic will then wear the holes down even more.

The worst time of year is the end of winter and early spring, as fixing all those potholes permanently can’t take place until there’s a stretch of relatively warm and dry weather. Until then, crews have to use more temporary measures that don’t last as long.

The Township crews that deal with potholes watch out for areas that are known to be susceptible to potholes. For the rest of them, they rely on reporting to the Township’s pothole request line, at 604-532-7300 during weekly business hours, or at 604-543-6722 after hours or on weekends or holidays.

People can also report potholes online at www.tol.ca/at-your-service/how-can-we-help/roads/pothole/.

