The Griz had completely disappeared by early Saturday after Fernie Alpine Resort received a whopping 55cm of snow. Source: Fernie Alpine Resort

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

A video showing hundreds of people dropping into a bowl after heavy snowfall at a B.C. ski resort has gone viral, attracting 126,000 views in 24 hours.

Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) received a whopping 55cm of snow on Friday and was swarming with skiers and snowboarders Saturday, many of whom waited at the top of White Pass Chair for Currie Bowl to open.

A video shot by local videographer Dylan Siggers shows the moment ski patrol drops the rope and hundreds of people pour into the bowl, some getting stuck in the deep snow at the bottom.

FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper explained this is known locally as the “Currie 500”.

“Because the snow is so fantastic in Currie, people are willing to stand and wait for it,” she said.

“It’s called blower pow – low density, light snow – so it’s what everbody dreams about.”

FAR posted Siggers’ video on Facebook on Sunday and it quickly went viral, attracting 126,000 views, 1100 likes and reactions, 823 shares, and 631 comments in 24 hours.

“It’s great when lots of people engage and get excited about anything we post,” said Pepper.

The video evoked powder envy among many users, while some raised concerns about avalance safety.

FAR responded by saying extensive avalanche control work was conducted before Currie opened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The resort received another 5cm of snow on Saturday with more in the forecast for the coming weekend.

