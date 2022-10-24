Power failure hits downtown Langley City during Monday commute

Cause of outage hitting more than 4,400 customers unknown

A BC Hydro outage map graphic showing the area affected by a power failure in Langley and Surrey on Monday, Oct. 24. (BC Hydro/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Several thousand people found their home or business in the dark on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24 after a power failure hit during the morning rush hour.

According to BC Hydro, power went out for 4,426 customers at 8:07 a.m.

Street lights were out on parts of Fraser Highway, slowing traffic.

BC Hydro crews had been dispatched and were expected to arrive shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage was unknown, and there was no estimate on repair times as of 9:30 a.m.

The outage covers an area starting near Fraser Highway and 190th Street in Surrey, as far east as 206th Street, south to Grade Crescent, and north as far as 64th Avenue.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



BCHydroLangleypower outagesSurrey