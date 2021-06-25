A significant chunk of Langley City and most of Murrayville lost power on Friday afternoon.

Power failure hits Langley City, Murrayville

More than 3,000 properties were without power Friday afternoon

Crews were on their way to repair a power failure of unknown origin that knocked out electricity to hundreds of homes and businesses in Langley City and Murrayville on Friday

According to BC Hydro, the power went out at about 2:46 p.m. in a large wedge-shaped area that went from near downtown Langley City east almost to 232nd Street, south of 40th Avenue, and covered almost all of Murrayville.

BC Hydro said more than 3,200 customers were affected.

Some businesses in the area around 208th Street and Fraser Highway closed their doors for the afternoon due to the loss of power.

Hydro crews had been dispatched shortly after the power failure. The cause was unknown.

