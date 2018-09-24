UPDATED: Underground power fault blacks out part of downtown Langley

Electricity was out for a major commercial area.

After power failures in north and south Langley on Saturday, another major power failure struck on Monday.

This power failure, just before noon, affected several hundred people, including businesses and traffic lights along parts of the Langley Bypass and nearby portions of 200th Street.

BC Hydro’s outage map showed the power failure extended as far east as 232nd Street and as far west as 192nd, and down to Logan Avenue in Langley City.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said a crew on sight found that whatever caused the power failure was underground. As of 3:40 p.m., a specialized crew trained in underground work was on the way to the scene.

Switching had reduced the number of customers in the dark, but it was unknown exactly when power would be restored to the remainder.

Previous story
Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower
Next story
Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Just Posted

UPDATED: Underground power fault blacks out part of downtown Langley

Electricity was out for a major commercial area.

Langley rower captures silver at world championships

The women’s eight makes a come-from-behind charge for back to back world championship medals

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

VIDEO: Trinity Western women’s soccer team earns win over UNBC

Spartans held an advantage throughout the night

Langley Rams run over Rebels

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye salmon

Shortage is a result of decisions made by DFO, not a shortage of sockeye, complaint says

Aldergrove Kodiaks win one, lose one

Junior B hockey squad breaks losing streak with win over Mission Outlaws

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fraser Valley horse trainer suing feed mill after death of five animals

Alicia Harper seeking $500,000 to $1 million in losses and damages from Hi-Pro Feeds

Most Read