UPDATED: Underground power fault blacks out part of downtown Langley

After power failures in north and south Langley on Saturday, another major power failure struck on Monday.

This power failure, just before noon, affected several hundred people, including businesses and traffic lights along parts of the Langley Bypass and nearby portions of 200th Street.

BC Hydro’s outage map showed the power failure extended as far east as 232nd Street and as far west as 192nd, and down to Logan Avenue in Langley City.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said a crew on sight found that whatever caused the power failure was underground. As of 3:40 p.m., a specialized crew trained in underground work was on the way to the scene.

Switching had reduced the number of customers in the dark, but it was unknown exactly when power would be restored to the remainder.