Power failure hits parts of Aldergrove, central Langley

Power lines are down on 28th Avenue, fire crews reported

Wires are down causing a power outage in central Langley and the border of Aldergrove. (BC Hydro)

A sizable power failure hit Aldergrove and central Langley on Wednesday morning.

According to BC Hydro’s outage listings, the power failure was recorded as two blackouts, one beginning at 10:39 a.m. and one at 10:49 a.m.

Collectively, they affected more than 2,000 customers, from as far east as 272nd Street to 240th Street, from 24th Avenue in the south up to 60th Avenue in the north.

BC Hydro crews were expected to arrive just before noon and the cause of the power failure was under investigation.

There was also a third power failure nearby affecting a smaller number of customers that happened after 11 a.m.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins said lines were down in the 26800 block of 28th Avenue.

Fire crews were on scene at the site, Jenkins said.

