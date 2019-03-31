Power knocked out after pole severed in Langley

Power was out for a few thousand people in Langley Saturday night, after a vehicle severed a power pole in Brookswood at about 8:30 p.m

The cause of the accident is still unknown, but police and fire crews were on scene for some time after a white pickup truck crashed into the pole, then apparently fled the scene.

Mounties brought in a police dog to aid in the search for the suspect, but as of yet no details were available.

The accident happened Saturday, March 30, at about 8:30 p.m. on 40th Avenue in Brookswood.

Following that, BC Hydro was reporting more than 2,100 customers were without power – they spread north from 35th to 48th Avenues, west from 208th to 192nd Street. That area was later minimized, but as of midnight still more than 750 homes in the neighbourhood were still without power.

