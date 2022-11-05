Power outages and falling trees; wind storm rocks Langley

Heavy wind and rain knocked down a large tree branch on Glover Road in downtown Fort Langley overnight, damaging a heritage-style metal gate and forcing the temporary shutdown of the sidewalk. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Heavy wind and rain knocked down a large tree branch on Glover Road in downtown Fort Langley overnight, damaging a heritage-style metal gate and forcing the temporary shutdown of the sidewalk. It was just one of many fallen trees caused by the storm.

By Saturday afternoon, B.C. Hydro reported more than 30 areas in Langley were still without power, with the largest outage affecting 2,085 customers in the area east of 240th Street, west of 276th Street, north of 30th Avenue, and South of 56th Avenue.

Hydro said all “available crews worked through the night to repair and restore customers impacted by the heavy wind storm that caused widespread outages in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. Crews will continue clean up work through the day and are working as quickly as possible to get customers restored. Due to the extensive damage, this work may take some time and individual outage restoration times will be provided as soon they are available.”

Hydro said power has been restored to more than 230,000 customers after the windstorm cut service to about 330,000 customers.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

Hydro said trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

