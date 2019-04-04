Hydro crews worked to install a new power pole and repair downed wires after a vehicle sheared off a pole late Wednesday night. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Power pole smashed by Brookswood crash

Electricity was knocked out to thousands of Langley residents

A power pole was sheared off in Brookswood just before midnight Wednesday, causing a blackout for thousands of Langley residents.

The single-vehicle crash took place at 11:27 p.m., said deputy Langley City fire chief Brian Godlonton.

The car tore into a pole in the 4500 block of 200th Street and ripped it out of the ground.

Because live power lines were all around the vehicle, firefighters had to wait about 45 minutes before BC Hydro workers could arrive and deal with the power lines, Godlonton said.

The driver was then taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

According to BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino, Hydro workers arrived by 11:40 p.m.

About 3,300 homes and businesses lost their power as a result of the crash. Crews managed to restore about 1,000 of those within about 10 minutes, and a majority of people had their power back on by 2 a.m.

The last few people saw their power restored around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

However, 200th Street was closed for several blocks north and south of the crash site during the Thursday morning rush hour because crews needed to completely replace the destroyed power pole.

Previous story
Nova Scotia woman plans constitutional challenge of roadside cannabis test
Next story
Amid rising anxiety, North American colleges tell students it’s OK to fail

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s water park could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Rockhound club gets new digs in Aldergrove

Aldergrove’s rock and gem club now able to include more young creators

Power pole smashed by Brookswood crash

Electricity was knocked out to thousands of Langley residents

PHOTOS – Work begins: Langley Memorial Hospital becomes a construction zone

Detailed plans and more large donations unveiled during kickoff ceremony at LMH Tuesday

LETTER: Consider charging out-of-town water park visitors, instead

Aldergrove resident advocates against 50 per cent water park price-hike proposed for May

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Plan to put hydrogen trains on interurban line from Surrey to Chilliwack picks up speed

Group pitching 99-kilometre, 90-minute route with 12 stops that they say would serve 1.2M people

Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Most Read