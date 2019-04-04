Power pole smashed by Brookswood crash

Electricity was knocked out to thousands of Langley residents

Hydro crews worked to install a new power pole and repair downed wires after a vehicle sheared off a pole late Wednesday night. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A power pole was sheared off in Brookswood just before midnight Wednesday, causing a blackout for thousands of Langley residents.

The single-vehicle crash took place at 11:27 p.m., said deputy Langley City fire chief Brian Godlonton.

The car tore into a pole in the 4500 block of 200th Street and ripped it out of the ground.

Because live power lines were all around the vehicle, firefighters had to wait about 45 minutes before BC Hydro workers could arrive and deal with the power lines, Godlonton said.

The driver was then taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

According to BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino, Hydro workers arrived by 11:40 p.m.

About 3,300 homes and businesses lost their power as a result of the crash. Crews managed to restore about 1,000 of those within about 10 minutes, and a majority of people had their power back on by 2 a.m.

The last few people saw their power restored around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

However, 200th Street was closed for several blocks north and south of the crash site during the Thursday morning rush hour because crews needed to completely replace the destroyed power pole.