Pre-trial conference set for accused in 2017 South Surrey killing

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, charged in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in South Surrey, is to return to court Feb. 2, 2021. (Canadian Press/File photo)

A pre-trial conference has been set for notorious fugitive Brandon Nathan Teixeira, in connection with a 2017 killing in South Surrey.

The proceedings for Teixeira, who was arrested in California in Dec. 2019 following an intensive manhunt, were set during a Jan. 18 appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

The next court date is Feb. 2, according to online court results.

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in the 14300-block of Crescent Road. As well, he’s facing charges of attempted murder and discharge firearm with intent in connection with an offence on the same date which U.S. court documents state are related to the shooting of Khabra’s girlfriend.

Khabra’s death, the same documents note, was motivated by revenge and an alleged $160,000 bounty.

The first-degree murder charge was announced in September 2018. Arrested more than a year later, he was extradited to Canada in late April of last year.

