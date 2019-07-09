Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

A hearing is coming up in August for Travis MacPhail

The man accused of a double homicide on a rural Langley road two years ago will be back in court this summer.

Travis MacPhail was 21 years old in September, 2017 when he was charged with the murder of Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey.

MacPhail was in court on July 4, and will be back before a judge in New Westminster Supreme Court on Aug. 12 for a voir dire hearing.

A voir dire hearing determines what evidence will be admissible at trial.

The murders took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2017 near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Langley RCMP officers responded to calls of shots fired, arriving to find the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Petrie was declared dead at the scene while Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

MacPhail was arrested nearby. He was known to police but had no criminal record, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Officers described the killing as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

READ MORE: Police identify two killed in rural Langley shooting

READ MORE: New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Previous story
Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent
Next story
Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

Just Posted

$9800 donation to Langley Sources Food Bank

Save-On-Foods raises funds during “Share it Forward” campaign

Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

A hearing is coming up in August for Travis MacPhail

VIDEO: Mint condition Heintzman ‘rescued’ for Fort Langley

Township council donates new street side piano for public to play

Langley Township tree bylaw now in effect

Landowners now need a permit for most tree cutting on private property

Trial of Langley woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read