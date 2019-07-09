Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

A hearing is coming up in August for Travis MacPhail

The man accused of a double homicide on a rural Langley road two years ago will be back in court this summer.

Travis MacPhail was 21 years old in September, 2017 when he was charged with the murder of Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey.

MacPhail was in court on July 4, and will be back before a judge in New Westminster Supreme Court on Aug. 12 for a voir dire hearing.

A voir dire hearing determines what evidence will be admissible at trial.

The murders took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2017 near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Langley RCMP officers responded to calls of shots fired, arriving to find the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Petrie was declared dead at the scene while Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

MacPhail was arrested nearby. He was known to police but had no criminal record, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Officers described the killing as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

