Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog (Black Press files)

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Premier John Horgan has congratulated Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog on his plan to run for mayor, a few hours before Krog himself was planning to make the worst political secret in B.C. politics official.

Horgan commented on the decision during a stop in Grand Forks Wednesday, where he announced a new disaster relief program for people affected by floods and fires. Horgan also confirmed that Krog intends to keep his MLA seat until the municipal elections across B.C. in October.

“With respect to Leonard Krog seeking the mayor’s chair in Nanaimo, I know that Leonard thought very long and hard about this,” Horgan said. “He was overwhelmed from the entire political spectrum, from people in Nanaimo urging him as a well-respected leader in the community to step up and help with bringing stability to the council there in Nanaimo.

“There’s been a long-standing challenge in the city and Leonard believes, and many people believe that he is the best person to address that. I wish him all the best and I know that he’ll be continuing his duties as MLA, continuing to represent the citizens of Nanaimo until the election period begins in the fall.”

Krog’s departure sets up a provincial by-election in Nanaimo, held by Krog and the NDP since 2005. If the B.C. Liberals win the seat, it would set up a tie in the legislature where speaker Darryl Plecas would be called upon to cast deciding votes on provincial legislation.

Previous story
B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

Just Posted

A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

VIDEO: Decision in Langley condo case shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

Reaction to appeal court decision that forces buyers to pay more than originally agreed

Athletes from six to 91 compete in Langley this weekend

Twin track athletes sign to Tennessee university just ahead of big hometown meet.

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

Father’s Day a great excuse to fish with the kids, says Fort Langley dad

Writer signs fishing books Saturday then heads out fishing with his kids on for dad’s special day.

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s received a call from someone pretending to be with Chinese police

Most Read