Premier Horgan stops by Langley, virtually

First in a series of such visits to BC communities

Premier John Horgan, and MLAs Andrew Mercier and Megan Dykeman held a virtual meeting with Langley City Council on Monday, Feb. 8. The provincial government is planning more such visits to BC communities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Premier John Horgan had a briefing from Langley City council and took a tour of the Snowpiercer train set at Langley’s Martini Studios on Monday, Feb. 8, all without leaving his office in Victoria.

It was the first of several planned virtual visits to B.C. communities, with videoconference destinations selected by newly-elected Langley MLA Andrew Mercier and Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman.

“It was a chance for people to speak directly with the premier,” Dykeman said.

The Langley City meeting included presentations from the mayor and council about housing, plans to prepare for the arrival of SkyTrain, and the City plans for the Nicomekl river corridor, Mercier told the Langley Advance Times.

“We had an incredibly good and positive discussion,” Mercier said following the meeting.

Mercier described the virtual look at the set for Snowpiercer as “really cool.”

“I haven’t had a chance to check out the show yet, but I will now that I know it’s being filmed in our own backyard,” Mercier enthused.

Snowpiercer is a series based on the science fiction film about a future world in which an attempt at fixing global warming causes a planetary deep freeze, with survivors living aboard a high-tech train that circles the globe.

It was filmed on the soundstages of the Martini Film Studios in Langley from August 2018 to January 2019. The second season was underway at the studio when it was interrupted by the pandemic’s onset.

Had a great time this morning with @jjhorgan and @MeganDykeman on a virtual tour of #LangleyBC! Great to talk to @LangleyCity_ Council about transit-oriented development, and to get a chance to tour Martini Studios and see the #Snowpiercer set! #bcpoli @bcndp pic.twitter.com/59YX9D5Mit — Andrew Mercier (@AndrewMercierBC) February 8, 2021

Dykeman had suggested the virtual tour of Martini studios, “because of how preeminent film is in Langley.”

“Film is a significant part of not only our BC economy, but our Langley economy,” Dykeman remarked.

“Langley is widely viewed as a desirable, film-friendly area and we are very fortunate to have the Martini Film Studios here.

Dykeman praised Langley City Council for sharing their “forward thinking, people- and environmentally-focused vision.”

There will be more virtual visits by the premier to other BC. communities, Mercier said.

“This is kind of the new reality in the pandemic,” Mercier observed.

Dykeman said Horgan intends to return to Langley in person once COVID-19 restrictions can be eased.

“The hope is in the flesh really soon.”

BC governmentCoronavirusLangley