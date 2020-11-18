(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

As the 2020 holiday season nears, B.C.’s premier is urging religious leaders to keep ceremonies and celebrations virtual this year.

“The last few months have challenged our province in ways we never would have expected,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 18). “Whether it’s Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas or New Year’s Day, celebrating will have to look different this year.”

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a record 717 new cases. Earlier on Wednesday, Horgan asked British Columbians to refrain from non-essential travel as the pandemic continues to surge.

He cited recent Diwali celebrations as an example of changing how people celebrate during these times, noting they helped save lives and protect the most vulnerable.”

B.C. is expected to release new case counts and deaths due to COVID-19 later this afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

Just Posted

Frontline workers, including health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers and bus drivers can drop by and get a free six pack from Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 21. (photo courtesy Dead Frog Brewery)
Langley’s Dead Frog brewery offers free six-packs to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Things are rough right now, and we think it’s more important than ever to say thank you’

Langley RCMP. (Black Press Media files)
Langley RCMP say garage door break-ins are on the rise

People are cautioned to remove openers from vehicles and keep doors locked whenever possible

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

The Fraser Valley Bandits have re-signed head coach and general manager Kyle Julius for the 2021 CEBL season. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)
Fraser Valley Bandits re-sign head coach and general manager Kyle Julius

Abbotsford-based professional basketball club inks Julius to a deal for 2021 CEBL season

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
More Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Ten have now tested positive, 24 are in self-isolation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

More than a dozen people have been arrested after police shut down an $18-million “dial-a-dope” operation in Delta and Richmond. (Delta Police Department photo)
Police shut down $18-million drug operation in Delta, Richmond

Evidence seized indicates links to organized crime, specifically the Hells Angels and the UN gang

Most Read