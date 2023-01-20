New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford

Provinces want Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won’t be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.

Ford says all the premiers have agreed to work together and stay united.

He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some “flexibility” included.

Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.

RELATED: Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

VIDEO: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Federal PoliticsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall
Next story
As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Just Posted

Langley forward Kyle Brunsch secured for next season. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)
Thunder keeps Abbott, Brunsch for senior A season

Cora Goodyear, another frequent contributor to the Advance Times Through Your Lens feature, spotted this belted kingfisher sitting on power lines overlooking a stream on 208th Street in North Langley. “They are often seen perched on trees or posts over water, and will plunge into the water head first when they see their prey,” she explained. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Hunting for fish in the stream below

New addition to the team! Gabriel Bitar joins Vancouver FC as the latest signing for the 2023 season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Attacker Gabriel Bitar joins Vancouver FC

Joseph Kurdziel and Tyrus Drozda, two psychology students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University have created and designed a deck of cards that teaches youth about addiction. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley psychology students find creative ways to teach kids about addiction