Price of gas near Aldergrove dips below 90 cents

Sinking prices due in part to lack of consumer demand as people quarantine to curb COVID-19 spread

Part of the residual impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak has been shockingly low prices at the pump.

For the first time in years, gas prices at stations near Aldergrove dropped to less than 90 cents per litre on Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com.

Shell gas station on 27637 Fraser Hwy. is currently selling regular gas for 89.9 cents per litre.

Last week, prices were clocked at just below $1 per litre, the website revealed.

Many would never have expected these savings a year ago, when Lower Mainland prices hit $1.70 per litre.

The sinking prices are reportedly due to a lack of consumer demand as people quarantine in their home and refrain from making the commute to work.

As well, an international oil-pricing battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia – who have flooded the global markets.

