Priciest single-family home in Aldergrove tops $2 million

Nestled away at 27061 25th Ave., a home and its property was assessed for $2,078,000 this year – a figure that climbed more than $1 million dollars due to increasing land and property values. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

New property assessments for B.C. land have been released and it’s expected most homes in Aldergrove will be valued lower than they were last year, while industrial and commercial property climbs in value.

The worth of a typical single-family home in Aldergrove will have dropped anywhere from 0 to 10 per cent, according to deputy assessor Brian Smith of BC Assessment.

What may come as a surprise is that the priciest single-family home in Aldergrove seems to be exempt from the current downward trend.

Nestled away at 27061 25th Ave., a custom home and its property was assessed for $2,078,000 this year – a figure that climbed more than $1 million dollars due to increasing land and property values.

Likewise, a commercial property – Greater Vancouver Zoo, located at 5048 264th St. in Aldergrove – has gone from an assessed value of $6.5-million last year to $7.5-million with this year’s assessments.

And an institutional site, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, has increased $400,000 in value since last year.

READ MORE: Langley home values dropping, says BC assessments