FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House, in London. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ‘stepping back’ as senior UK royals, will work to become financially independent, they announced Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support
Next story
Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

Just Posted

Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

A car ablaze on 264th Street Wednesday morning prompted a short-term road closure

BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the 25800-block of Fraser Highway

Burnaby couple’s belongings, vehicle stolen from Walnut Grove Community Centre

Malissa Moniz is asking for more signage and surveillance at swimming pool

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

MAP: Township of Langley scheduled road closures in January

Drivers can plan ahead

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way for northern B.C. pipeline

Company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Local state of emergency declared for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Heavy rains has led to the potential for debris flow for Baker Trails Village

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

Most Read