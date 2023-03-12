Prince Rupert man charged with manslaughter after assault on hospital patient

Both the victim and attacker were patients at the Prince Rupert hospital in November 2021

A Prince Rupert man was charged on Feb. 27, 2023 with manslaughter after the death of a patient from an assault at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Nov. 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A Prince Rupert man has been charged with manslaughter following a November 5, 2021, assault where the victim later died in hospital, RCMP announced on Friday (March 10).

The investigation into the assault, in which a patient in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital attacked another patient, has been ongoing since the time of the incident. The victim died less than week later, on Nov. 11, 2021 from injuries allegedly caused by the assault.

The accused was charged on Feb. 27 and remains in custody.

“Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a call at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital after staff reported life-threatening injuries sustained by a patient after an unprovoked attack by another patient,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment, stated.

The RCMP offers its sincerest condolences to the man’s family, Hemrich said, adding at the request of the family the RCMP will not be releasing the male victim’s name.

“The complex investigation taken on by officers led to the BC Prosecution Services approving one count of manslaughter, the accused will not be named and at this time they remain in custody and are not a threat to the general public,” an RCMP media statement reads.

No further comment will be made as the matter is now before the courts, the police said.

In an email to The Northern View, Northern Health confirmed there was a serious incident.

“Northern Health can confirm RCMP were called to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on November 5, 2021 to investigate an incident resulting in injury to a patient; we later learned that the patient passed away,” the email stated.

“We regret that this tragic situation occurred and our sincere sympathy and thoughts continue to be with the family and caregivers.”

The health authority explained that out of respect for the individual and due to privacy concerns, they could offer no further comment.

” … as this matter was the subject of an RCMP investigation and may become the subject of litigation, no further detail can be provided. Northern Health takes the safety and security of patients and staff in our facilities very seriously, including any incidents of violence or aggression – and all incidents are thoroughly reviewed for opportunities to improve and promote safety for patients and staff.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

