Britain’s Prince William, right, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is “honoured” to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child on Monday. The baby boy’s name hasn’t yet been announced. His elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to star in key roles during the wedding, though officials haven’t yet announced who will be in the rest of the wedding party.

RELATED: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed
Next story
Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Just Posted

#GetHired at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair today

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

Langley councils urge Metro reps to vote against retirement allowance

Controversial issue to come up again at Friday morning board of directors meeting

Gas tank of Langley man’s pickup drilled to steal fuel

Record-high gas prices may be to blame for the theft that has left him without a truck

Chilliwack RCMP seek shoplifting suspect caught on video

Man allegedly connected to automobile theft in Abbotsford, shoplifting in Langley

Reconciliation walk builds relationships between settlers and Indigenous peoples

Walk in the Spirit of Reconciliation begins May 25 in Fort Langley

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

Chilliwack Fire Department surprise Chase Lloyd at school with a certificate of appreciation

VIDEO: Oldest longhouse in the Fraser Valley to be rebuilt in Chilliwack

Longhouse fundraising gala at Tzeachten Hall, May 5 puts spotlight on Indigenous art

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Most Read