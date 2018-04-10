On Feb. 24, a 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games torch similar to this one of medalist Lauren Barwick, was stolen from Aldergrove Secondary School. Barwick is an ACSS alumni. The school wants the torch back ‘no questions asked.’ Kurt Langmann photo

Principal asks for return of stolen Olympic torch

The torch from the 2010 Vancouver Games was stolen from the trophy case Feb. 24

The principal of Aldergrove Secondary School is pleading with whoever stole the school’s 2010 Olympic torch to return it, ‘no questions asked.’

In a letter home to parents and students dated April 10, principal Jeremy Lyndon explains that the torch was donated by a student who was a torch bearer in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. The torch was donated by ACSS alumni Page Ellis.

“As you may already know, on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 24, three individuals unlawfully entered ACSS. While in the building, they broke the glass of our trophy case and stole our Olympic Torch,” writes Lyndon.

“An ACSS student was lucky enough to be a torch bearer and after the event, she and her family decided to donate the torch to the school. They had a dedication plaque and display case made up for display.”

Lyndon said in the letter that ‘as you can imagine, we are very upset about losing a piece of ACSS history …”

Since the break-in, the torch hasn’t been located or returned. The school is hoping the culprits will ‘do the right thing’ and return the torch to the school so it can go back into a display of ACSS memorabilia.

The principal has consulted with the RCMP and they have assured that there will be no consequences for anyone who returns the torch.


