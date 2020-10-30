Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder escapes Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

A man convicted of first-degree murder has escaped Mission Institution’s minimum security unit.

When staff were conducting the end-of-night head count at 10 p.m., they realized that Roderick Muchikekwanape was not present.

The Mission RCMP detachment was immediately contacted, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He is currently serving a life sentence. In 1998, Muchikekwanape was convicted of murdering Kimberly Clarke in Winnipeg as she was walking home from a party.

Clarke’s body was found floating in Red River, which passes through the center of Winnipeg. She had been sexually assaulted and battered, according to the autoposy report.

Muchikekwanape, 41, is described as six-feet tall, weighing 217 pounds, having medium complexion, and brown hair and eyes.

CSC will be investigating how Muchikekwanape was able to escape the prison, and are working with the RCMP to locate him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Mission RCMP.

